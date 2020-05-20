Nancy Pelosi Defends Her Comments Calling Donald Trump ‘Morbidly Obese’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has doubled-down on comments she made earlier this week in reference to President Donald Trump’s weight. After receiving backlash in response to describing the president as “morbidly obese” during an interview with CNN, Pelosi defended her remarks on Thursday during her weekly press conference.

Per Politico, Pelosi characterized her comments as being both “factual” and “sympathetic.” However, she also claimed that she was giving Trump a “dose of his own medicine,” referring to times when the president has commented on people’s weight via Twitter and in the media.

“I didn’t say anything about the president,” she said while answering a question about her earlier remarks. “I gave him a dose of his own medicine. I was only quoting what doctors had said about him and I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”

As reported previously by The Inquisitr, the subject of Trump’s weight came up when CNN‘s Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi for her thoughts on the president’s revelation that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine — a drug typically used to treat malaria and lupus — as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus.

Pelosi opined that doing so could prove dangerous to the president due to his age and weight and cited a lack of support for the drug from the scientific community.

.@SpeakerPelosi just said that Trump shouldn't take Plaquenil because he is "morbidly obese." Don't RT this or it'll piss off @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/LOKlr6s39Q — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 19, 2020

Although hydroxychloroquine has been used to treat patients already infected with COVID-19, the drug has not been approved by the FDA for use outside of a clinical setting. Furthermore, multiple studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine was not effective as a treatment, while others have also indicated the presence of serious health risks.

On April 21, The Inquisitr reported on a study of 368 VA patients that were treated with hydroxychloroquine which showed a higher incidence of mortality among veterans receiving the drug when compared to those that did not. Other studies have indicated a risk of heart rhythm problems associated with using the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine first entered the public consciousness in the U.S. when Trump touted the drug as a “game-changer” and a historical achievement in medicine in a March 21 Twitter thread. He also implored the FDA to allow its use as a coronoavirus treatment “immediately,” despite a dearth of evidence in support of its efficacy as a COVID-19 treatment.

Whether Pelosi’s comments were made out of concern for the president or not, Trump has not reacted positively to them. Per Politico, the president called the Speaker of the House a “sick woman” with “a lot of mental problems.” For her part, Pelosi was unfazed by the jabs.

“I said, he’s our president; we don’t want our president taking something that could be dangerous, as the scientists have said,” responded Pelosi. “If he takes offense at that, well, I could take offense at a lot of things, but they don’t mean that much to me.”