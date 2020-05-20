Megan Fox Stars In Machine Gun Kelly Music Video Amid Brian Austin Green Divorce Drama

Megan Fox stoked the flames of a rumored relationship with Machine Gun Kelly as she currently deals with the fallout from her split with husband Brian Austin Green, per People. On Wednesday, the Cleveland rapper released the video for his single “Bloody Valentine,” and the Transformers actress played a starring role.

Throughout the video, Fox lip-synced along to the song while dancing in various outfits alongside a tied-up Kelly. The next few clips showed her playing the guitar and feeding Kelly doughnuts as she danced to the beat. The video then moved to her nonchalantly dropping a hairdryer into a bathtub that he was sitting in, apparently killing the rapper at the end.

Despite the ending, Fox and Kelly’s chemistry is on full display throughout the video, fueling rumors that the rapper played a role in breaking up the actress’s relationship with Green.

On May 18, Green confirmed on his podcast With Brian Austin Green that he and Fox were no longer together. In the episode titled “Context,” Green said that he and Fox would always love each other and that they would try their best to have family time together with their children. Green and Fox had been married since 2010 and have three children together — sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7.

Prior to formally announcing the split, Green posted a cryptic Instagram post of a butterfly that many believed was a reference to his relationship with Fox.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Green’s post came hours after Fox and Kelly were spotted allegedly grabbing food and coffee together. In his podcast, Green addressed the sighting during his podcast, saying that the two were just friends “at this point” and described Kelly as a “nice, genuine guy.”

“I don’t want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press… but it’s not new for us,” he said.

Fox and Kelly first met when filming the forthcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass, and a source told People that the two have been getting closer during the quarantine.