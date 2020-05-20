Lauren Drain Looks Smoking Hot In Cheeky Black Bikini Bottoms For Bahama Throwback

Lauren Drain is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving the view. The model’s latest upload added some serious heat to her already scorching feed.

The photo captured the model on the edge of a wooden boardwalk where she dangled her feet over the crystal-clear ocean water and a few fish swam around in the space. As her geotag indicated, the photo was snapped in Exuma, Bahamas. It appeared to be a throwback shot from a trip she took last year. The golden sun beat down intensely on her figure, illuminating her gorgeous, allover glow. In the caption of her post, Lauren plugged her Summer Training Program, which only has about 30 spots left. She earned her audience’s attention by slipping into a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves.

The top of the suit was black in color and had a halter-style that tied around her neck with a bow. Another set of strings rested just below her shoulder blades and were tied in a similar knot at the top. The minuscule suit left her fit arms and back entirely exposed for the camera — something that fans didn’t seem to mind.

Lauren’s bottoms were just as hot and did more showing that they did covering. They boasted the same black hue as her top but appeared to have a tint of blue as well. The back of the fabric had a small amount of ruching while its thick sides sat on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and sculpted thighs. The scandalous, cheeky cut of the garment also left her entire backside on display. The fitness coach did not add any additional accessories to her sexy look, aside from a bright red polish on her nails.

Lauren wore her long, dirty blond locks with a middle part, brushing the majority of her mane off to one side of her shoulder. Her tresses appeared to be wet, indicating that she may have just taken a dip in the water.

Fans have been absolutely loving the upload so far and the photo has already garnered over 6,000 likes and 44 comments in under an hour. Some social media users raved over Lauren’s fit figure while countless others expressed interest in her training program.

“Great shot. Sharks. Bikini. Back and that butt,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Lord have mercy,” a second social media user commented with a trio of pink hearts.

“Wow you’re simply wonderful,” one more fan added.