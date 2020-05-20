Dasha Mart Flaunts Incredible Body In Tight Tank Top & Cheeky Bottoms

Russian model Dasha Mart was showing off her incredible assets again on Instagram Wednesday. She took to the photo-sharing platform to flaunt her curves in a tight tank top and a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms.

Dasha was looking chic and sexy in the titillating outfit. Her tank was made from a ribbed, white fabric that clung to her chest, giving her the opportunity to show off her voluptuous cleave. The bottoms were made from a black fabric, and they fit her booty perfectly. She also sported a pair of trainers with grey striped socks. On her back, she carried a small backpack purse.

The model’s slideshow consisted of three snapshots that captured her striking several poses in the outfit. She was standing in an empty parking spot on a parking deck. the post indicated that she was in Miami, Florida.

Dasha showcased her pert derrière in the fist snap, which captured all of her body as she stood with her back to the camera. She looked over her shoulder as she balanced on her toes. The picture caught her from a slight side angle, give her fans a good look at her backside. She placed one hand under one of her cheeks, drawing the eye to her booty. Her long, lean legs were also prominent as well as her slim waist.

The second picture was similar to the first as it showed Dasha from behind. She gave the camera a sultry look as she struck a sexy pose with one leg forward. Her toned thighs and shapely shoulders were also on display. A large hummingbird tattoo on the side of her thigh was also prominent.

The final photo captured Dasha from the front, where she tugged on the bottom front of her shirt, calling attention to her cleavage. Her hair fell over part of her face as she gazed at the camera.

Dasha sported a glam makeup application that appeared to include thick lashes, eye shadow, blush on her cheeks and a rose gloss on her full lips. She wore her sleek hair parted on the side. She also wore a bold white polish on her nails.

In the caption, she wrote that the flirty set came from online retailer Dolls Kill.

Dasha has an incredible figure that seems to look good in just about anything she wears. From sexy dresses to swimsuits, she models it all. She recently rocked a bikini while performing a yoga stretch on the beach.