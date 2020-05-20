The Met Gala Has Officially Been Canceled After Being Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Met Gala will officially not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Us Weekly reports that the annual event, which takes place on the first Monday in May, decided to cancel the Met Gala altogether. When news of the outbreak was first announced, Vogue editor Anna Wintour shared that the event would be postponed indefinitely due to the virus. She wrote the decision was “unavoidable” and “responsible” for the Metropolitan Museum to forego the event on its scheduled date, which was Monday, May 4.

Although the creators of the A-list event were holding on to hope that the event could take place later in the year. The state of New York’s stay-at-home order seemingly made creating the event for 2020 much more difficult. According to NPR, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the stay-at-home order until May 28, with extended several emergency “suspensions” and “modifications” of laws through June 13. However, Cuomo has allowed several cities to cautiously reopen, but not New York City, where the Met Gala is held each year.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Met Gala’s theme would be “About Time,” after the museum’s exhibition. The institution closed its doors when the pandemic began but will display the full exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” from October 29, 2020, to February 7, 2021.

Upon learning that the Met Gala would be canceled for good this year, Billy Porter shared his thoughts on his Instagram page. The Pose star expressed his empathy for designers, stylists, editors, etc. that prepare for the event every year. He encouraged those who work in the industry to not let the cancellation get to them and to continue working on next year’s event.

“My heart goes out to all of the artists and professionals who work tirelessly each year to celebrate the art of fashion at @themetgalaofficial,” Porter shared. “This glorious evening raises funds to preserve the history of fashion at the @metcostumeinstitute. While I, like so many others, am disappointed that we won’t be able to celebrate together this year, I look forward to 2021. In the meantime, keep creating, keep designing, and keep championing fashion, darlings!”

Other celebrities, including Ciara, La La Anthony, Kylie Jenner, and Brie Larson, reacted to the cancellation on Monday, May, 4. In celebration of when the event was supposed to take place, they shared the previous looks they’ve worn to the gala. Ciara posted her stunning look from last year’s event, which she wore for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme. She wore an extravagant, green gown with a long train. The singer also rocked a huge Afro for the night.