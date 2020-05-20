Raven Loso Gets Sandy In An Impossibly Tiny Blue Bikini To Celebrate Her Birthday

Raven Loso is celebrating her birthday today in style. The model took to her Instagram account earlier to commemorate her special day with a smoking hot new snap that was sure to have gotten pulses racing.

Raven was captured soaking up some sun on a beach volleyball court in the Wednesday morning addition to her feed. She stretched her arms back behind her and dug her feet in the white sand while turning her head over her shoulder to flash the camera a huge grin.

The birthday girl went scantily-clad in the shot, showing off her bodacious curves in an impossibly tiny blue bikini that did way more showing than covering up. It included a minuscule top with thin straps that were almost impossible to see, making its triangle-shaped cups appear painted on to her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out entirely. The racy design also featured a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Raven’s bikini bottoms were nearly out of sight as well, though it was obvious that the garment was equally-as risque. It boasted a scandalously high-cut and cheeky style that showcased the star’s sculpted thighs and sand-coated booty as she basked in the warm sun. The number’s micro waistband also made a slight imprint on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Raven went barefoot as she posed for the snap, though her blue Louis Vuitton slide sandals sat in the sand next to her. She also added a trendy denim bucket hat that covered up all of her bouncy red curls. A long, chain necklace fell over her bare decolletage to give the look a bit of bling. She appeared to be going makeup-free as well, allowing her gorgeous natural beauty to shine.

Many of the social media sensation’s three million followers took the time to show some love for her celebratory post. It has amassed over 33,000 likes after four hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well with both birthday wishes and compliments for her stunning display.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!! Keep those pics coming! Happy birthday!” one person wrote.

“Enjoy your day,” commented another fan.

“Wishin you have a blessed one babe,” a third admirer quipped.

“For you on your birthday, I wish you a lifetime of happiness, a smaller amount of worries, and a boatload of big dreams coming true. Happy birthday, dear!” added a fourth follower.

Raven gets dressed to impress even when she doesn’t have anything to celebrate. In another recent post, she went full bombshell in a skintight catsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. That look proved to be a major hit as well, earning more than 37,000 likes and 1,888 comments to date.