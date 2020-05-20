Jessica Weaver Exposes Her Massive Chest While Relaxing In Bed: ‘Did Someone Say Coffee?’

Model Jessica Weaver nearly exposed her entire breast in a sexy new pic that showed off her infamous chest and plunging cleavage. The buxom babe shared the photo on her Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

Jessica often teases her 9.3 million followers with salacious snapshots of her bombshell body, and her latest share is yet another gift to her devoted fan base. In the sizzling pic, the blond could be seen lying down on her stomach in her bed while peering up at the camera with a faux-innocent expression on her face.

While a thick patterned comforter covered the majority of her body, Jessica ensured that her blankets fell beneath her chest so she could give her fans a hearty glimpse of her bountiful bosom and stupendous cleavage. With one arm tucked beneath her pillow, Jessica raised herself off the mattress with her opposing hand to display her bust. Her full-sleeve tattoo was also on display, as was the small quote tattoo inscribed across her collarbone.

Jessica’s breasts were almost entirely visible, aside from her nipples, which she kept hidden in the bedding beneath her.

“Did someone say coffee? That always excites me in the morning, a nice cup of coffee to start the day,” she wrote in her caption, adding a heart-eyes, thinking-face, and winking emoji to her comment.

Jessica also asked her fans to rate her picture in the comments section and used multiple hashtags to describe her image.

The geotag indicated the photograph was taken in Palm Desert, California. Her room looked like it was bathed in natural sunlight with a few windows visible in the background.

The model expertly applied her makeup to highlight her dewy complexion and make her face appear flushed and youthful. She looked to have used some pink blush to tinge her cheeks with a rosy hue and clear lip gloss to highlight her plump lips. As a final touch, it looked like Jessica may have used mascara to make her eyes stand out.

It did not take long for her post to attract lots of attention from her fans. Within 30 minutes of going live, Jessica’s pic had garnered more than 5,800 likes and over 330 comments. Several Instagrammers wrote that they would love to wake up next to her.

“So Yummy! Waking up next to you must be awesome!” one fan raved.

“Beautiful as always. We can’t rate your picture cause your an angel sent from heaven,” said another person.