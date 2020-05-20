Jessika Gotti Goes Scantily Clad In A See-Through Black Bodysuit With A Daring Cut

Jessika Gotti went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram photo on Wednesday morning. The hot model showed some skin while revealing in the caption that she learns something new every day.

In the sexy snap, Jessika looked like a total smokeshow while wearing a black see-through bodysuit. The garment boasted long sleeves and sheer material that allowed fans to see her abundant cleavage underneath.

The lingerie also featured a racy cut, exposing her curvy hips, tiny waist, and long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck.

Jessika posed on the arm of a couch that was placed in front of a dark blue wall. She had her legs apart and her knees bent as she rested one hand on the cushion next to her and the other on her leg as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Jessika wore her blond hair pulled up into a ponytail high on top of her head. She had the long locks styled in straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, under eyes, and brow bones. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink lipstick.

Jessika’s 638,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 5,200 likes within the first five hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to share their opinions in over 550 messages.

“Definitely my favorite pic,” one follower stated.

“Good morning babe. So beautiful this morning like always wow!!” another wrote.

“Wow…when I see your picture my heart got faster…You upload different but wonderful pictures every day,” a third social media user remarked.

“Looking sexy in black,” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she can rock nearly any kind of outfit. She’s been seen sporting skimpy lingerie, racy bathing suits, tiny tops, tight skirts, and more in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessika delighted her followers last week when she posed in a blue crop top with a white string bikini underneath. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 4,200 likes and over 450 comments.