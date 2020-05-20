Polish Model Veronica Bielik Showcases Fantastic Figure In Skintight Leggings

Veronica Bielik showed off her incredible figure to her 2.8 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, May 20, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a triple update that saw her in a revealing set.

The photos showed the Polish model standing in front of what looked to be a kitchen island. All three shots were similar, though she tweaked her pose slightly in each one. For the most part, Bielik was in a three-quarter stance with the front leg propped up, showcasing her toned quads. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Warsaw, Poland, and more specifically in her home, as indicated by one of the hashtags included at the end of her caption.

Bielik sported a two-piece set that had a very light blue tint to it. On her lower body, she had on a pair of skintight leggings that were made of a thin fabric, which clung to her body and showcased her toned booty. The bottoms sat just above her belly button, hugging her slim waist.

She paired it with a matching crop top with spaghetti straps. It had a low-cut, U-shaped neckline that allowed Bielik to tease her cleavage. The soft fabric accentuated her buxom physique. Her set was from Fashion Nova, as she noted in the caption.

She wore her golden blond hair slightly parted on the side and styled down in luscious waves. Bielik paired the images with an inspirational message about putting in effort to attract what’s good for you.

Within the first two hours, the photos have garnered more than 36,500 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to compliment Bielik on her looks and to send her their love.

“Hi Veronica..! Look fantastic..! (I’m following you because of your beautiful smile),” one of her fans told her.

“Sparkling diamond,” replied another user.

“[E]very day more beautiful, in addition to beauty [you are] nice and pleasant [growing heart emoji] kisses and Light from Brazil,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wish there were more beautiful people like you in this world!! Classy Elegant and sweet!! You make it look so easy!!” added a fourth fan.

Bielik seems to stun her followers, no matter what she chooses to wear. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself in a skintight dress that commanded attention, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She posed outdoors by a wooden fence amid lots of green while rocking a white mock turtleneck midi dress. She accessorized the look with a studded Western-style belt and a silver watch worn on her right wrist. Her dress was courtesy of Revolve.