Lauren Burnham And Arie Luyendyk Jr. Discuss Their Future Family Plans

Lauren Burnham discussed gaining 50 pounds during her first pregnancy.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham opened up in an interview this week about their thoughts regarding potentially expanding their family in the future. While the pair do want more children, Burnham’s first pregnancy was rough and took quite the toll on her body, causing her to have some hesitation about doing it again, according to US Weekly.

The couple, who became engaged shortly after the end of his season and married in 2019, currently have one daughter, Alessi Ren. Alessi is 11-months-old. During the interview, Burnham recalled overindulging in sweets during her pregnancy and gaining 50 pounds. Thus, at the end of her pregnancy she found it difficult to move.

While Luyendyk Jr. emphasized that his wife was still as cute as ever while pregnant, he did say she may have gone a little too heavy with her ice cream consumption. If Burnham does get pregnant again, she plans to limit herself in regards to sweets, she explained.

“We want more [kids], but there was one point where I questioned whether I would ever do that again. It was the end of my pregnancy that really made me question it. It was really difficult. I could barely breathe or talk. I think I just had way too much ice cream, so I gained a lot more weight than I should have, and it made things really difficult for me. So I won’t do that the next time. My doctor was like, ‘Lauren, it may be time to calm down on the desserts.'”

Burnham also discussed the fact that recovery after pregnancy was no easy task. The 28-year-old, who had once been thin and toned, struggled to regain her-post baby body. While she is happy with where she is at today, she acknowledged that her body is not the same as it was before. Her stomach is more stretched out than it was before, however she has gotten used to these physical changes.

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. explained that they have been making the most of their time in quarantine. The pair seem to be planning to wait a bit longer to welcome more children into their lives as Burnham is currently focusing on a new project, a clothing line that is expected to launch in August. The clothing pieces are for busy women on the go.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luyendyk Jr. recently made headlines for his new quarantine hair style, a platinum blond look. The look received a mixed reaction from Bachelor nation.