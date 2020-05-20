‘Summer House’ Stars Hannah Berner & Luke Gulbranson Share Why They Were Fighting Prior To The Reunion

Summer House star Luke Gulbranson was a guest on co-star Hannah Berner’s podcast, Berning In Hell, on Wednesday and shared why the pair fought before the show’s virtual reunion as well as where their relationship stands now.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Luke and Hannah had a wide-reaching discussion. They delved into the biggest fight they had before the reunion. The argument was so hurtful it caused the taping to be “tense,” according to Us Weekly. Viewers didn’t understand the fireworks between the two during the reunion as the pair appeared to have ended the season on good terms.

What fans didn’t know was that a serious argument between the two happened just weeks before filming the reunion. It was the first spat the pair had ever had and centered on their feelings after watching Summer House as it aired. The argument was so bad that the friends took a break from one another for a few weeks.

Luke was surprised to see conversations Hannah was having with her co-stars, Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula, as they differed significantly from what she was saying to him. The pair spent a great deal of time together on and off camera.

Luke told Hannah on the podcast that he thought was “clear” about his intentions with her and that she was satisfied with their relationship. Hannah saw things differently and went to Amanda and Paige to vent about her feelings. The former tennis player admitted that previous relationship experiences had led her to feel undesired by Luke.

Hannah and Luke tried to talk about their feelings, but it didn’t end well. After a few conversations failed to get anywhere, Luke tried texting Hannah about his feelings. That action didn’t sit well with the reality star.

“I didn’t like your angry text,” Hannah told Luke on the podcast.

Communication stopped there and picked up at the reunion. It was the first time Hannah and Luke had seen or spoken to one another in weeks, and it was fiery. Since then, the duo cleared the air and repaired their friendship.

The pair discussed their futures. Luke said he hoped to be “married with kids.”

Whether the two get married, no one knows, but both said that they planned to be friends for a long time. Luke stated he “loved” their friendship.

The current season of Summer House concluded airing in May. There hasn’t been any word as to whether the show will return although stars, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula recently stated that they would be up for a quarantine version.