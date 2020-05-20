Madison Gordon Slays In A Sexy Strapless Bikini: ‘Nothing Better Than A Morning Dip’

Madison Gordon took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a racy new photo of herself with her loyal fans. The model showcased her curves while revealing to her followers that there was nothing better than a morning dip in the pool.

In the racy pic, Madison looked smoking hot as she donned a white strapless bikini with small black polka dots on it. The tiny top clung tightly around her ample bust and exposed her colossal cleavage in the process. Her muscular arms and shoulders were also on display in the shot.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist, as they showed off her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also visible in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings.

Madison sat on the edge of the pool and had her feet in the water. She placed both of her hands behind her for balance and gave a flirty smirk into the camera.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. She pulled the sleek strands back into a bun at the base of her head.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and chin. She appeared to complete the look with pink lipstick.

Madison’s 871,000-plus followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 6,500 times within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 430 messages.

“Look amazing girl!” one follower declared.

“Nothing better than seeing a fine figure of a woman in a stunning bikini! Just gorgeous as always,” remarked another.

“Always so elegant,” a third comment read.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in sexy ensembles for her online pics. She’s been known to sport racy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and skimpy shorts for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a lace teddy. To date, that snap has racked up more than 9,000 likes and nearly 600 comments.