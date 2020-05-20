Nicole Thorne Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In Red Hot Bodysuit

Nicole Thorne took to Instagram once again to show off her incredible figure on Wednesday. The model’s latest update featured her flaunting her incredible figure in a red hot lace bodysuit.

Nicole’s update, which can be seen on her Instagram page, captured her looking smoking hot in the number, which featured a low-cut neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her voluptuous chest. The sheer lace allowed her skin to peek through, putting off a sexy vibe. The long-sleeved garment also high-cut legs, which showed off the bare skin on her abdomen and the sides of her hips.

Nicole’s post consisted of three pictures that captured her sitting in a chair with one leg folded beside her. The snaps were taken from a close angle, making her breasts a focal point.

Two of the images featured Nicole with her arms down by her side as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Along with her cleavage, the bare skin on her hips was prominent in the photos.

Nicole got a little flirty in the last image, where she flashed a smile for the camera. She held one of her arms under her breasts, emphasizing her chest.

Nicole’s hair and makeup looked perfect for the photoshoot. Her long locks fell over her shoulders in big curls. Her makeup application looked to include shaped brows, thick lashes, eyeliner, and eye shadow. She also appeared to be wearing a dusting of blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace.

In the caption, Nicole made a comment about eyes.

Some of her fans commented about her piercing blue eyes, which were hard to ignore, but most of the replies came from fans who raved over how tantalizing she looked in the teddy.

“Makes no sense how smoking hot you are. None,” quipped one admirer.

“Stunning and sexy. Loving the red on you. Great eyes and beautiful body,” a second follower weighed in.

“You’re forever breathtakingly beautiful,” a third fan commented.

“Such a gorgeous face and body – you make my day, Nicole!!!” gushed a fourth follower.

Nicole seems to enjoy flaunting her fit physique in skimpy outfits that show off her fit physique. Last month, she wowed her fans with a slideshow that featured her wearing a pair of cowboy boots with a set of white mesh lingerie that left little to the imagination.