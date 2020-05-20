Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Lacy White Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a triple update in which she showed off her fit figure in a white lacy lingerie set. The set was from the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette, and Katelyn made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The snaps, like most of Katelyn’s pictures, were taken by LHGFX Photography. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she posed indoors in front of a gorgeous painting with neutral tones.

In the first snap, Katelyn faced the camera directly, and nothing was visible behind her apart from the painting, which had branches and flowers for a feminine vibe. Katelyn rocked a white lacy balconette style bra that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The bra featured many intricate details and embellishments, from eyelet lace along the cups to the delicate lace along the top and the pattern on the underside of the cups. Straps stretched over her shoulders, and the look showed off her chiselled abs to perfection.

Katelyn paired the lacy bra with matching underwear that likewise featured different types of lace for a flirty look. The white hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls in the sultry snap.

While she directed her attention at the camera for the first snap, for the second, she was photographed from a different perspective. The angle accentuated her cleavage even more, and also showed more of her toned physique, including all of her sculpted thighs. Her beauty look was natural, with bold brows framing her eyes and what appeared to be a soft pink shade on her plump lips.

Katelyn finished off the post, as she frequently does, with a short video clip that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the photoshoot. In the clip, Katelyn was shown both in front of the painting as well as perched on a table as she flaunted her curves.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 5,600 likes within just 23 minutes. The post also received 451 comments from her eager fans.

“You make my day,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Amazing poses and video,” another follower added.

“Every day you go up another level, beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“You’re so pretty wow,” another follower commented, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

