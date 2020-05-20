Kindly Myers Shows Off Toned Backside In Cheeky Aqua Bikini

Kindly Myers gave fans a great glimpse of her pert derriere in the latest upload added to her feed. The photo marked her second cheeky post in as many days, and Kindly’s 1.9 million followers are absolutely loving the sight.

The sizzling shot captured the model striking a pose outdoors. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she stood in front of an infinity-edge pool that overlooked a grassy area and an extensive mountain range. The “Professional Smokeshow” faced her backside to the camera while resting both hands on her sides and gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. She made sure to tag her entire glam squad in the caption, crediting them for her flawless look.

Kindly looked smoking hot as she soaked up some vitamin D in an aqua blue swimsuit that highlighted her bombshell body. The top boasted a halter-neck style with strings that tied around her neck and back while leaving her slender arms and shoulders on full display. Its bright blue hue popped against her allover glow, and the bikini was constructed of crocheted fabric rather than traditional nylon. The suit appeared to have a set of tiny triangle cups that exposed plenty of sideboob for the camera.

Kindly also treated fans to an ample view of her bodacious backside thanks to the cheeky cut of her bikini bottoms. The piece featured a tiny string waistband that rested on her hips and accentuated her small waist and midsection. The sizzling garment also left her muscular legs exposed in their entirety. The Playboy model did not add any further accessories to her barely there look, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her hourglass curves.

Her dirty blond locks were tied back in a high ponytail that grazed the top of her shoulders. She was all done up in a full application of glam that brought out all of her bold features, and the look appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

Fans have not been shy about showering the sizzling shot with the praise that it deserves. In less than an hour, the image has earned over 3,000 likes and 100 comments from fans.

“Just wonderful and beautiful,” one social media user gushed with a trio of pink hearts.

“Looking absolutely amazing and as good as ever,” a second social media user complimented.

“Such a beautiful ray of sunshine you are in such a dark and dismal selfish world thank you for brightening my day,” another fan added.