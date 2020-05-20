‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Curviest Model Hunter McGrady Wears Snug-Fitting Tee In New Instagram Share

Hunter McGrady wore a snug-fitting t-shirt in a new Instagram share. Sports Illustrated‘s “curviest model” uploaded an image to the social media platform in which she was seen looking directly at the camera as she touted her new clothing line, All Worthy, that is featured on QVC.

In the caption, Hunter spoke of her brand and engaged her 659,000 followers by asking what they were excited to wear once the pandemic has passed. She modeled new items from her collection. In the photo, she was wearing a black tee, accentuating her assets for the camera. Hunter also sported a pair of jeans in a light-colored hue.

The stunner leaned forward for the camera and showed off the flattering scoop-necked tee. The garment had short sleeves that ended mid-bicep. As for Hunter’s jeans, they featured an interesting button detail on the fly, accented with a retro-looking brown thread.

For her accent jewelry, Hunter wore a necklace with her name spelled out in small, gold letters.

Hunter appeared to be tanned in the image. She would later explain in the comments section of the share that her golden hue was a combination of being outdoors and the use of a self-tanner.

Her makeup application appeared to be done with a lighter hand than she usually wears for professional shots. Hunter’s lush eyebrows appeared to have been filled in to enhance their shape even more. The model’s almond-shaped eyes sported a light, frosty-colored shadow and light liner. Lots of mascara could be seen on both her upper and lower lashes, enhancing one of her most expressive features even more.

Hunter’s sculpted cheekbones were highlighted with what appeared to be a rosy blush, and sparkles of a lighter contour could be seen on her cheeks to make them appear to pop even further in the photo. Hunter seemed to have used a natural pinkish hue on her already full lips to play them up for the camera.

Fans of the model and fashion designer loved the pic, and they shared many positive comments for her overall, stylish look.

“I love love love your makeup!! It really enhances your own natural beauty,” commented one fan on Hunter’s glam application.

“Can we pause for a moment to appreciate how gorgeous your hair looks!” stated a second follower.

“What is this… you are getting more beautiful day by day,” remarked a third Instagram user of the model.