Kellyanne Conway Says Joe Biden Is Like A ‘Co-Ed At The End Of A Frat Party’ For Female VP List

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway attacked former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning, saying that he is like a “co-ed at the end of a frat party” because he reportedly has an all-female list for a vice presidential pick.

Conway was speaking with Sandra Smith and Ed Henry on Fox News, as Newsweek reports, and began the conversation by slamming the Obama administration before turning to the topic of who Biden might select to be his running mate in the 2020 election.

“You’ve seen the long and short list of Joe Biden’s VP choices. They all happen to be female. He sounds like a co-ed at the end of a frat party. I need a woman!” she said. ”

Rice has recently been in the headlines after an email that she wrote shortly before President Donald Trump was inaugurated was declassified. The email reveals that the Obama administration was worried about Michael Flynn and potential issues with his contacts with Russian individuals such as Russian Ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. Obama reportedly warned Trump away from Flynn at the time as he was set to become the new national security adviser.

“So now he has binders of women he’s looking through, and he’s got people like Sally Yates and Susan Rice allegedly on this list, and those are two women who were very involved in the shenanigans that were happening in the days before we got here.”

Conway went on to muse about Rice and Yates, suggesting that they were involved in the Russian investigation against Trump and his allies. Critics say that the emails support the claim that Flynn was unfairly targeted in the investigation.

“She can’t be trusted and she’s proved that,” Conway said of Rice.

Biden hasn’t made public his list of potential running mates, but he has said that he will select a woman for the job. He said that his goal is to find someone that he could be confident would run the country well if he left office.

He said he wanted the public to look at his selection and say: “She is capable of being president of the United States tomorrow.”

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, along with former gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, have all said that they would run alongside Biden as his vice-presidential candidate. Rice has also been rumored to be on the list and said that she would take on the role if selected.