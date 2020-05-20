Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Chiseled Form In White Cheetah-Print Shorts For New Lower Body Workout

Stephanie Sanzo flaunted her muscled form in the most recent video series on her Instagram page as she powered through a lower-body workout.

Dressed in a pair of white cheetah-print shorts and a white sports bra, the Australian fitness trainer started the circuit with a series of Bulgarian split squats. Armed with a set of black dumbbells which she held at her side, Stephanie rested one foot on a bench behind her. Then, she bent her knees until her glutes were positioned below her knees. After that, she did a couple of shallower knee bends and then stood up once more. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 10 repetitions on each leg.

Next, she moved on to a set of straddle squats. For this exercise, she assumed a wide-legged stance as she stood on an elevated surface. She held one dumbbell in front of her as she bent her legs to complete a deep squat. Her caption recommended doing four sets of 15 repetitions.

Stephanie tackled goblet high step-ups next. These required her to start with one foot placed on a stack of weight plates as she held one dumbbell under her chin vertically. Then she stepped up raising the opposite as she did so. Stephanie suggested including 20 repetitions in a set and to repeat the set four times.

She introduced an exercise band to the workout in the next clip for a set of banded glute bridges. These were essentially hip thrusts that Stephanie did while lying on the floor with her back leaned against a step. She placed a dumbbell on her pelvis during the exercise and positioned the band above her knees.

In the final video of the series, Stephanie completed a set of banded hip abductions. She sat on the floor for this one and placed the exercise band at her mid-thigh. With her feet close to one another, she spread her knees, stretching the band as she did so.

The post has been liked close to 20,000 times since its upload and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans thanked her for the exercise demonstration.

“Looking strong Steph!” one person wrote before adding a flexed bicep emoji to their comment. “Can’t wait for UK gyms to open up again! Bands and creative weights are keeping me strong for now!! And your workout ideas!”

She also got compliments on her workout attire.

“Love this outfit on you Steph! And can’t wait to try this workout,” another added.

Other Instagram users called her an inspiration.

“I don’t think any woman on IG works out as hard as you do I deada– look up to you!!! Keep motivating your fans!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

But amid all of the compliments, some fans had questions. One commenter asked about how they could avoid getting foot cramps during the Bulgarian split squats.

“It’s hard to advise without seeing you do it!!” Stephanie replied. “But just play around with the position of your feet and height of the bench to see if you can find a comfortable position.”