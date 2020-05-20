Eden Levine Lets It All Hang Out In A Pink Monokini: ‘Smile With Me’

Eden Levine let it all hang out for her latest Instagram update on Tuesday night. The model showed off of some skin while encouraging her followers to smile.

In the sexy shot, Eden rocked a barely-there pink monokini. The garment fastened behind her back and could hardly cover her massive cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on full display. The tiny bottoms exposed her curvy hips and lean legs. Fans got a peek at her flat tummy and tiny waist as well.

Eden posed with her hip pushed out and a big smile on her face. She had one hand hanging at her side while the other played with her hair. In the background of the shot a gray table with a large green plant on it was visible, as well as a white fur rug.

Eden wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She pulled the strands into pigtails at the sides of her head and wore fluffy white and pink hair ties to hold them back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She appeared to give her skin a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with glossy pink lips.

Many of Eden’s over 1.8 million followers wasted no time showing their love and support for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 370 remarks about the racy pic.

“Pretty in pink,” one follower wrote.

“So absolutely beautiful,” another stated.

“That bring a smile to my face,” a third social media user gushed.

“I love you Sweetheart you are the Most beautiful Woman on Earth,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her hourglass curves all over the internet. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and skintight workout gear in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eden got the pulses of her followers racing just last week when she posed in a black and purple string bikini with her hair in pigtails again. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, the photo has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 330 comments.