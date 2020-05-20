‘One Piece’ Chapter 980 Spoilers: Queen’s Plan To Kill Tobi Roppo Member Revealed, Kid Fights Apoo

One Piece Chapter 980 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to reveal several interesting scenes, including the plan of Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague to eliminate one member of the Flying Six also known as Tobi Roppo and the commotion involving four members of the Worst Generation – Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Eustass “Captain Kid of the Kid Pirates, and Scratchmen Apoo of the On Air Pirates.

According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 980 is set to show Luffy wreaking havoc in the ongoing banquet at Onigashima. Luffy initially headed to the banquet first to stop Kid and his crew from ruining their entire plan. However, his plan changed after he saw some members of the Beast Pirates wasting Tama’s favorite food, a red bean soup.

While Tama and the people of Okobore Town were starving, the Beast Pirates didn’t think twice before throwing away food which made Luffy furious. Luffy started rampaging in the banquet, beating every enemy that would get in his way. Zoro found Luffy and attempted to calm him down, but he decided to join him in taking down the enemies after learning what the Beast Pirates did to the red bean soup.

Apoo, who is serving as a headliner of the Beast Pirates, noticed Luffy and Zoro and immediately reported them to Queen. One Piece Chapter 980 spoilers revealed Queen’s plan to kill one of their strongest allies. Upon hearing Apoo’s report, Queen called all their powerful subordinates and told them that anyone that would catch Luffy and Zoro would be given the opportunity to become a member of the Tobi Roppo.

Though all the Tobi Roppo – X Drake, Page One, Ulti, Black Maria, Sasaki, and Who’s Who – are alive and well, Queen said that one seat would soon be up for grabs since he’s planning to take down one of them. One Piece Chapter 980 spoilers didn’t reveal who Queen is referring too, but there is a strong possibility that he’s talking about X Drake. Queen might have already found out that X Drake is the captain of the Marine Secret Special Unit SWORD who took the role of Beast Pirates headliner to spy on Emperor Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 980 would also feature the faceoff between former allies Kid and Apoo. Apoo is about to attack Luffy, but Kid interfered and hit him. After what he has done to their alliance, Kid must be itching to have his revenge against Apoo. Kid and Apoo originally formed a pirate alliance with Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins to take down Red Hair Pirates captain and Emperor Shanks, but it was revealed that the On Air Pirates captain already had ties with Emperor Kaido. Apoo set up Kid and Hawkins to force them to serve under Emperor Kaido.