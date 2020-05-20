‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Begins Planning Her Wedding, Victor Asks Brady For Forgiveness

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 20, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of happiness and heartbreak for the midweek episode.

According to Soap Hub, fans will see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) happily beginning planning her wedding to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). The young couple are newly engaged, and Ciara couldn’t be happier about spending the rest of her life with Ben.

The pair have been through so much already. They’ve saved each other lives and even spent over a year apart when Ben was falsely imprisoned for the murder of his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause).

Now they’re ready for a new chapter. Ciara will start making plans for the nuptials immediately. However, it seems that the wedding may have to be a small one since the duo don’t have a lot of money. That is, unless Ciara’s wealthy mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) or another family member, such as her grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) offers to pay for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will question Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) about her attack on Jake (Brandon Barash). The pair will likely not take it easy on Gabi considering their personal history together. However, she’ll maintain that it was all a big misunderstanding orchestrated by Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

Elsewhere in Salem, Victor will ask his grandson, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) for forgiveness. Victor has made Brady’s life very difficult over the years. However, his latest stunt may have been the worse one yet.

As fans already know, Victor and Xander (Paul Telfer) switched Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) late daughter with that of Brady and Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) healthy baby at the hospital shortly after birth. This left Brady and Kristen to believe that their little girl, Rachel Isabella, was dead for over a year.

Now, Victor wants to make amends, likely due to a heartbreaking suicide letter from his wife Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers). Thankfully, Maggie survived her suicide attempt, but her words will resignate with Victor.

In addition, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will tell his wife Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) about a possible treatment for her hallucinations. However, the treatment would take her out of Salem and away from her two children, Thomas and Charlotte.

However, Days of Our Lives fans know that Mansi is leaving the soap, so it seems that they’ll be saying goodbye to Abby in the very near future.