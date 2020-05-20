Iulia Valentina Shows Off Underboob In Tight Bikini Top

Iulia Valentina shared a sultry two-photo update to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 19. In the new post, the Romanian model wore a tight bikini top that showed her underboob, along with her incredibly fit physique.

The first snap showed Iulia standing outdoors, seemingly at the patio. She posed in front of an old tree, wearing her sexy ensemble. She popped her right hip to the side and seemed to have placed her right leg over the other. She teasingly tugged at the straps of her swimsuit as she looked directly into the camera, and gave off a seductive look. In the second pic, she posed sideways and stood with her left knee bent. She placed her hands on her taut tummy while she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The social media star flaunted her stunning figure in a teeny tiny bikini top and long skirt. The gray sport-style top featured a scoop neckline that displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. The minuscule swimwear was so snug against her skin and wasn’t able to cover her breasts entirely. As a result, her underboob was exposed. Spaghetti-style straps clung over her lean shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

She paired the top with a long, zebra-print skirt. The piece was high-waisted, and the length presumably reached her ankles. The body-hugging skirt emphasized her curvaceous hips. Although the fabric seemed thin, it did not show her underwear from beneath the garment.

Iulia enhanced her natural beauty with cosmetics. She appeared to wear a beige foundation, filled-in eyebrows, thick mascara, and black eyeliner. She completed her look by applying a satin lipstick on her full lips. She sported gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain necklace as her accessories. She left her long, blond tresses down and let the strands hang down her shoulder and back.

In the caption, Iulia wrote a short inspirational quote. She tagged PrettyLittleThing for gifting her the skirt.

The latest share racked up over 48,100 likes and more than 790 comments in less than a day. Many of Iulia’s admirers were quick to shower her with compliments, with many of them talking about her beauty and toned body. Some followers simply left a string of emoji in the comments section, while others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“The most beautiful girl,” one of her fans commented, adding three butterfly emoji at the end of the comment.

“What a rare beauty,” gushed another social media follower.

“You have a perfect body,” added a third Instagram user.