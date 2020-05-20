Trump Campaign Reportedly Looking At Holding Giant Rallies Again

'He enjoys talking to his supporters at these patriotic events,' said Trump adviser Jason Miller.

President Donald Trump is eager to get back to holding campaign rallies in-person, aides tell Politico. Specifically, some Trump aides say the president is bored and frustrated being largely confined to the White House, and needs to be among his supporters.

Trump’s rallies have been a key part of his brand since he began his campaign, continuing into his presidency. Surrounded by enthusiastic supporters, Trump relishes the opportunity to deliver his message to a receptive audience.

However, Trump has gone months without holding a campaign rally. His last rallies were in late February, when he held 3 rallies in 3 days. Since then, he’s been effectively confined to Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic, although he’s been able to travel here and there, such as to factories.

During this time, Democrats have been using the internet to connect with voters, training supporters and courting votes via online training sessions, nightly live streams, and the like. Trump, however, has eschewed that.

The physical separation between himself and his base is starting to wear on Trump, say unidentified White House aides. He gets bored and frustrated being cooped up, they say, and he needs to get back into the swing of things by connecting with voters.

Brian Blanco / Getty Images

“He enjoys talking to his supporters at these patriotic events, and so the more he’s out there doing that, the better mood he’s going to be in. That’s important in a presidential year,” said Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

How and when those rallies will resume remains unclear, as of this writing.

For the immediate future — which is to say, through the end of May — the Trump campaign is looking to take a page out of the Democrats’ book and campaign virtually. However, Trump’s team hopes to get him to the voters in-person sooner rather than later.

Specifically, the Trump team is reportedly keeping a close eye on states and when they allow such things as large gatherings. From there, the Trump campaign could hold “modified” campaign activities, although what that means remains unclear.

“The goal is to get as close to a traditional Trump event as possible as we’re entering the warmer months here without having to change too much,” Miller said.

The plan is not without its potential pitfalls.

For example, weeks of planning are required to get a campaign rally, and all that goes with it, put into place — and those plans can be upended on a moment’s notice should coronavirus cases surge in an area where the Trump team has a rally planned. Similarly, holding a campaign rally and crowding thousands of people into a building could make for bad visuals, particularly in places where the coronavirus has taken a harsh toll.