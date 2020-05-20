Natasha Oakley Slays In A White Bikini During Stunning Sunset On Sydney Harbor

Australian model Natasha Oakley sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page today with two sizzling new photos that are getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The swimsuit designer was captured standing on the edge of a small dock in Sydney Harbor in the double-pic update. She posed with her body slightly in profile to the camera with one of her lean legs pointed out in front of her, and gazed off into the distance rather than meeting the lens with her piercing brown eyes. A gorgeous view of the water and bright golden sunset made for a stunning background to the shots — however, that was not the only view that captivated the attention of the 29-year-old’s adoring fans.

Natasha herself sent pulses racing in a tiny white bikini that, naturally, was from her own Monday Swimwear line that she runs with her pal Devin Brugman. Tags on the photos indicated that she was wearing the Maui top and Java bottoms from her brand, which proved to be the perfect combo to show off her killer figure in. The Maui top featured thin straps and a wide neckline that fell low on her chest, leaving her decolletage and ample cleavage well on display. It also had underwire-style cups that further enhanced her voluptuous assets.

The Java bottoms boasted a design that was arguably even more revealing than the top half of Natasha’s look. It covered up only what was necessary and showcased the model’s sculpted thighs and curves thanks to its high-cut style. Meanwhile, the number’s waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating Natasha’s flat midsection and abs.

Natasha did not seem to have added any accessories to her barely-there ensemble. Her platinum tresses were worn down in messy waves that spilled over her shoulders and around her face. She also appeared o have added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking facial features. The application looked to include a dusting of blush and highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Many of the Aussie bombshell’s 2.1 million followers took some time to show her latest Instagram upload some love. It has accrued over 12,000 likes within six hours of going live, and dozens of comments and compliments as well.

“You’re beyond beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natasha was “goals.”

“Dead over this photo,” a third follower commented.

“You are everything,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Whether bikini-clad or not, Natasha’s Instagram posts always seem to impress her loyal fans. Another recent upload from just last week saw the model glammed up for an “isolation date night” in a gorgeous red dress that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The look proved to be a major hit, earning over 21,000 likes and 183 comments to date.