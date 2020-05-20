Scheana Shay Poses With Her Vegas Twin, Karrah Patterson, After They Meet On Wild ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale

The 'Vanderpump Rules' veteran came face-to-face with her doppelganger.

Scheana Shay finally met her Vegas lookalike face-to-face. On the season finale of Vanderpump Rules, the longtime SURver met Karrah Patterson — a waitress at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas who looks and acts just like her — when various employees from Lisa Vanderpump’s bar and restaurant empire met up for a glam photoshoot.

When Scheana saw Karrah for the first time face-to-face, she couldn’t believe the Vegas waitress’s striking resemblance to her.

“Karrah literally looks so much like me — I mean, from the jet black hair to the coffin nails to her cute little nose scrunch,” Scheana said on the Vanderpump Rules finale. “This girl is literally me circa 2012. And I gotta say, she’s f*cking hot.”

Karrah also took to Instagram to post a photo of her and Scheana hanging out at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. In the caption to the pic, Karrah admitted that she never knew she had a Vanderpump Rules doppelganger until Lisa pointed it out to her. She also revealed that she has more in common with her new pal Sheana than their looks, and that the singer and podcast host has supported her from “day one.”

Karrah added that she would have had a hard time getting through filming with the Vanderpump Rules cast had it not been for Scheana. Fans of the Bravo reality show saw that Karrah drank too much during a party with the cast and was in the center of some drama with SUR assistant manager Danica Dow.

In comments to the photo, Vanderpump Rules fans raved about Karrah and Scheana’s resemblance and adorable friendship.

“I was at the cocktail garden the night they filmed with you there & literally was like she could be Scheana’s sister!” one fan wrote.

“Okay, I’M LIVING FOR YOU AND SCHEANA! Can we get a spin-off??” another added.

Scheana also chimed in to write a message to her twin.

“Omg I love this and love you! Can’t wait til we can pool party again in Vegas!”

Members of the Vanderpump Rules cast previously met Karrah when she waited on the group at the Cocktail Garden during a cast trip to Las Vegas for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding re-do. At the time, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and other Vanderpump Rules veterans were stunned by Scheana’s mini-me, and TomTom general manager Max Boyens even hooked up with her.

Karrah was immediately dubbed “baby Scheana” after her first Vanderpump Rules cameo. And now, with another appearance on her resume, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this has all been set up for a Vegas-based spinoff.