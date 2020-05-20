Tammy Hembrow Looks Smoking Hot In Itty Bitty Shorts With “Taurus” Written Across Her Butt

Tammy Hembrow added a sizzling series of snaps on Instagram that showcased her fit figure. The smoking hot post was added to her feed last night, and it floored her 11.3 million fans.

The first photo in the series captured Tammy posed in front of a couch that was decorated with a fuzzy white blanket and several beige pillows. The rest of the space included a large silver candelabra and a picture frame to match. The Aussie babe did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but as her fans know, she has been spending most of her time at home in Australia. Tammy was posed in front of the camera and looked down at the ground with her lips slightly parted.

It appeared as though she was getting ready for bad and had just slipped into her pajamas. On top, she opted for a white tank top with thin spaghetti straps that left her tanned arms and shoulders totally exposed. The piece boasted a scooping neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage while Tammy ditched her bra and the silhouette of her chest was visible in the sheer, white garment. The top also had a black moon graphic on the center that was outlined in powder blue, adding a pop of color to the outfit. The model lifted the bottom of the garment with both hands, flaunting her trim tummy.

She matched her top with a pair of tiny shorts that boasted the same white color while leaving little to the imagination. They had ruching on its waistband and sat high on her hips while accentuating her tiny waist and midsection. A drawstring of the same color secured the garment with a bow in front. Also of note was the dangerously short length of the clothing that allowed her sculpted thighs to be seen in their entirety.

The second image in the set showed Tammy facing her backside to the camera. She gathered her long, blond locks in her hands and gave her captivated audience look at a large angel wings tattoo under her neck. Her shorts hardly covered her assets and she exposed almost her entire booty for the camera. The piece read “Taurus” across her butt in big black letters with a powder blue accent.

In its short time live, fans have showered the image with love in the form of over 259,000 likes and 1,600-plus comments.

“Omg I need that 2 piece Taurus gang,” one follower commented with a Taurus emoji.

“You are a dream, so gorgeous,” a second social media user complimented.

“Where is your outfit from? Its so nice,” another curious fan asked.