Corrie Yee Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strapless Teddy

Corrie Yee is known by her 951,000 Instagram followers for putting on daring displays in skimpy outfits, and on Wednesday, she did not let them down. The model uploaded a snapshot that featured her looking smoking hot in a sheer teddy that did not leave much to the imagination.

Corrie looked stunning in the garment, which was made from deep purple sheer fabric and lace. It was strapless and had half-cups that looked like they barely covered the edge of her nipples, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage. The cups were lace with satin ribbons running across the middle. The number had high-cut legs, showing off her curvy hips and part of her lower abdomen. The teddy had a sheer front, showing off her flat tummy and lace panels on the sides, which gave it a feminine vibe.

The model’s update saw her standing inside in between two black lace panels. A mirror was also visible behind her.

Corrie gave the camera a seductive gaze as she stood between the lace panels, holding them open with her hands. She posed with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her slim waistline and toned thighs. Part of a small tattoo peeked from underneath the leg of her teddy.

The model wore her hair brushed backs and down in loose waves with part of her bangs falling over her face. She also sported a glam makeup looked which appeared to include shaped brows, thick lashes, smoky eye shadow, and contoured cheeks. She also appeared to be wearing rose gloss on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she wished her followers a good morning.

Dozens of her adoring admirers flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

Among those stopping by to compliment Corrie included fellow Instagram influencers Kayla Moody and Kindly Myers.

Other fans couldn’t help but gush over the titillating picture.

“WOW! Now that is both very Beautiful and very Sexy,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning and smoking hottt [sic],” a second follower commented.

“What an amazing body you have,” raved a third fan.

“Wow you are looking so sexy,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Corrie seems to enjoy sharing photos that push the limits as to what Instagram will allow, like the barely-there chain bikini that she posed in not too long ago. Her content might not be for everyone, but her fans seem to love what she has to offer.