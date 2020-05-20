Cynthia Bailey Says There’s Been ‘A Lot Of Talk’ About Her Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Cynthia Bailey shared if she will be the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been with the Bravo franchise for over a decade. However, rumors have been swirling that Bailey is handing over her peach to be in Los Angeles with her fiance, Mike Hill. Hill is based in Los Angeles to film his show with Fox Sports, which has the couple in a long-distance relationship. To make Bailey’s decision even more difficult, her daughter, Noelle Robinson, lives in L.A. as well. With both of her loved ones miles away, Bailey’s move would be beneficial for her both personally and financially. According to Hollywood Life, the move to Beverly Hills from Atlanta would make her the first housewife in history to swap shows.

When asked about the possible switch, Bailey admitted the idea has come up in the past. She said there’s been “a lot of talk” about the situation, and she is open to the idea of changing coasts. The businesswoman shared she is friendly with multiple cast members on RHOBH and wouldn’t have a difficult time interacting with them. Her final decision has yet to be made, and Bailey said she isn’t confident about what her television career will look like in the future.

“I’ve been on [RHOA] for 11 years. I never signed on to be on it for the rest of my life, so I don’t worry about it,” Bailey said. “When the network decides it’s time for me to go, I’m going to go. I would like to be able to at least show where I’m at in my life with my wedding right now, but I’m pretty good. Bravo’s been good to me and Truly Original has been really good to me, and there is life after the show. I have a lot of things in life that I do other than the show. It’s good. It’s good.”

Reports surrounding Bailey’s role on RHOA have been ongoing throughout Season 12. Most recently, it was reported that Bailey was being replaced by former Atlanta housewife Phaedra Parks. In the past, Bailey has said rumors about her getting axed from the show happen every year, and she always returns for the next season.

While her position has remained safe in previous years, none of the current cast members have been asked to join the show for Season 13 just yet. The RHOA virtual reunion is currently taking place, with cast members Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Eva Marcille airing out their issues from the season. Typically, the series’ executives will inform each cast member what their status on the show is after the reunion is over.