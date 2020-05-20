Nicole Polizzi Shares Private Quarantine Party Video With Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a private party video with Instagram, showing what it’s like to celebrate on one’s own during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who is known to enjoy a good time with her reality show pals, showed off her skills as an actress in the hilarious new clip that portrayed what barhopping is like now.

In the clip, Nicole began by standing behind a bar. This was likely located in the northern New Jersey home she shares with husband Jionni LaValle and children Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

Music played loudly while fans saw Nicole in the close-up clip, smiling with a towel tossed over her shoulder. Her hair was up in a messy bun and she wore a black tank top. Her tattoos were clearly visible. She took the rag off her shoulder and pretended to wipe down the bar area, asking the patron what they wanted. Nicole was then seen on the other side of the bar, dancing and portraying the patron. She looked away from the bartender and asked for a drink.

Back to the other side of the bar, Nicole — as the bartender — poured her “customer” a drink and slid it over. Finally, the reality star, hair down and messy, grabbed the red solo cup, danced and screamed while the music continued playing.

Nicole captioned the clip “summer 2020,” her at-home version of what people will likely encounter as social distancing measures are certain to radically change what was the usual party scene at bars and clubs.

As someone who loved to dance, drink and enjoy time with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates — including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese — Nicole understood the difficulty partiers will face this summer moving forward. Hence, the tongue-in-cheek clip.

First to comment were Nicole’s famous pals Joey Camasta, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Kendra Wilkinson, and Zack Carpinello, who thought the video was hilarious.

Other fans also enjoyed the video and Nicole’s acting skills.

“Should have done it with the Snooki bump and shades just got done watching Miami season,” remarked one follower.

“Omg love!!! That’s me right now. Party of one!!” joked a second fan of the reality television star and owner of The Snooki Store.

“This is just way too real girl,” said a third Instagram user of the way Nicole captured the way many partiers are feeling at the moment.