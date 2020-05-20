Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Wows In Matching Fiorucci Cardigan & Miniskirt: ‘Pins Be Out’

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. The singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “When I Grow Up” songstress stunned in a white cardigan with “Fiorucci” written in capital letters all over in different colors. Roberts didn’t appear to be wearing any clothing underneath and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a matching miniskirt that fell way above her knees. To complete the outfit, she put on red heels. The 38-year-old didn’t opt for any visible accessories and sported her shoulder-length wavy hair down. For her makeup application, she looked to have applied a bold red lip and mascara.

Roberts posed in front of a plain red backdrop. The entertainer crossed her arms and looked directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression. She parted her legs and showed off the small tattoo on her foot.

For her caption, Roberts expressed that it’s the hottest day of the year and referred to her legs as “pins.”

She didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, Roberts has been working as a presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show in the U.K. alongside Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden. Earlier today, she was papped leaving the studios in the same ensemble, per Daily Mail.

In the tags, she credited designer Fiorucci for the clothing, Kurt Geiger for the shoes, and her stylist Thomas George Wulbern for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 15,500 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“Think I found the source of the heat,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“This look is absolutely EVERYTHING!!!” another devotee shared.

“LOOK HOW GORGEOUS U ARE,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Looking gorgeous Ashley… but what’s new?!” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a long-sleeved loose-fitting pale yellow shirt paired with multicolored plaid pants. Roberts pulled her blond locks up with a bow and left the front of her hair to frame her face and partially cover one eye. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and put in small stud earrings. For her makeup application, she seemed to be going for a fairly natural look.