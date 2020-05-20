Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Tantalizing Curves In Black Leggings & A Sports Bra

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland shared a massive Instagram update with her 3.3 million Instagram followers in which she flaunted her curves in an all-black workout ensemble. The outfit she wore was from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, and Hilde made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

As the geotag indicated, the snaps were taken in Scarborough, Western Australia. In the first shot, Hilde’s back was turned to the camera as she walked along a sandy beach with lush green trees visible in the distance. The sports bra she wore exposed plenty of her sun-kissed skin, and featured a thick band across her mid-back paired with two straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Her high-waisted leggings were crafted from a black fabric, and had an interesting criss-cross detail on the lower back that added a seductive vibe to the overall look. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of sneakers in a lighter hue and a backwards blue baseball cap. Her long blond locks were styled in two braids, and she gazed off into the distance in the first shot.

The second snap was taken from a closer perspective, and Hilde stared at the camera with her piercing blue eyes. Several strands of her blond hair framed her face, and she accessorized with a pair of thick hoop earrings. She had what appeared to be a peach hue on her lips, and flaunted her toned stomach in the sports bra.

Hilde shared several more snaps that showed off her curves in the stunning ensemble, and also flaunted a few more of the accessories she added, including two delicate choker necklaces and a bracelet. The sports bra featured unique cut-out details that exposed her cleavage, and also flashed a bit of extra skin for a sexy yet sporty look.

Hilde’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 45,800 likes within just one hour. The post also received 689 comments from her eager fans.

“So beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow, such a gorgeous set,” another follower added, loving Hilde’s ensemble.

“No matter what you wear you always look stunning,” one follower commented.

“You’re a goddess,” another fan said simply.

Hilde loves to showcase her curves in all kinds of sexy outfits. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a short Instagram video clip in which she rocked a feminine white crop top with ruffled details and a pair of figure-hugging jeans. As she mentioned in the caption of the post, she shared the clip of her toned rear in the light-wash jeans in order to inform her fans about a sale that the company, FitJeans, was having.