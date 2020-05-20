Alexa Collins Performs Silly TikTok Dance In Animal-Print Bikini & Button-Down Shirt

Alexa Collins showed off her dancing skills in a lighthearted post on her Instagram account on Wednesday morning. The model shared a video on her feed in which she performed a quick TikTok dance while rocking a tight-fitting, animal-print bikini that showed off her best assets. In the caption, she said she was being a goofball.

The video showed Alexa standing in what looked to be her gray bedroom. The corner of her bed could be seen in the background, as well as a set of shelves and a wall-mounted television. Light appeared to be shining in on Alexa from somewhere off-camera as the rays highlighted her tan body. She looked as fit as ever in her curve-hugging swimwear from her capsule collection with Poema Swim.

Alexa’s look included a black, white, and orange leopard-print bikini top with criss-cross straps around her neck. The straps created a cut-out above her chest and a low-cut neckline that allowed her ample cleavage to squeeze out. In addition, even more skin was on show via shoelace ties at the base of the top.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Alexa’s long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Alexa finished off the outfit with a long-sleeved and oversized white button-down, which she left open to show off her bikini. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses. The model’s makeup look appeared to be simple, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. She wore her long, blond hair styled down in neat strands.

The video opened with Alexa shaking her hips to the beat of a hip-hop song, which showed off her curvy figure. She then pushed both her elbows out and shook her head to make her sunglasses fall onto her face. At the end of the clip, Alexa pumped her arms towards her chest, which caused her cleavage to spill out further.

The post garnered more than 11,000 views and just over 100 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with Alexa’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow! Cute and sexy,” one fan said.

“You are just gorgeous,” another user added.

Alexa’s fans know that she can slay any look. Earlier this week, she dressed up a bit in a curve-hugging navy dress with an unbuttoned top that showed off her cleavage.