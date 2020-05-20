WWE News: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar Admits She ‘May Have A Career-Ending Injury’

With several months passed since she confirmed that she will be out indefinitely due to a torn Achilles tendon, Friday Night SmackDown wrestler Ember Moon announced on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage that there’s a possibility the injury she suffered late last year could prevent her from ever wrestling again.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Moon provided the injury update while she and WWE Backstage panelists Booker T and Mark Henry were talking about matches in their careers they would like to repeat. After the former NXT Women’s Champion admitted that she wishes she was the one who broke Asuka’s unprecedented winning streak and that she would like a do-over of last year’s SummerSlam match against Bayley, the conversation shifted to the topic of her torn Achilles.

“Realizing that I may have a career-ending injury. I’m coming back from the hardest injury. I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things I wanted to do and I wanted to do in my future,” Moon said. “It’s so hard to look back and regret when I try to look forward.”

As she talked about possibly not being able to return to in-ring action, Moon reportedly became “emotional,” stressing that she is still hoping for another chance to compete in the squared circle because of her lifelong desire to become a professional wrestler and her overall passion for the business.

“It’s so hard to look back…I’m trying to get on y’alls level. I’m going to prove to you guys that I’m worth redeeming those mistakes and those regrets. It’s just going to be awhile before I do so.”

Following her failed attempt to defeat Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at last year’s SummerSlam, Moon quickly dropped out of the women’s title picture, though she was eventually placed in segments involving the 24/7 Championship — a title that can be defended and won by anyone in and out of WWE at any time, just as long as a referee is present. As recapped by Pro Wrestling Sheet in January, she recalled that it was in one of those segments in September 2019 that she tore her Achilles, as she “felt a pop” while chasing fellow SmackDown superstar and then-24/7 Champion Carmella.

Aside from Moon, another mainstay of the blue brand’s roster has missed the past several months with an Achilles injury. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, New Day member Xavier Woods’ recovery appears to have gone smoothly so far, as he suggested in March that he might be back in action in a few months’ time.