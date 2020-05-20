Lauren Simpson Wears Bright-Pink Sports Bra & Booty Shorts For Full Body Workout

Lauren Simpson added her latest workout video to her collection on social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, May 19. The HIIT workout was designed to work the entire body.

For the workout, Lauren wore a bright-pink matching outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The outfit was from her collection with activewear brand Ryderwear. The bra included thick straps that crossed over her upper back and left plenty of sculpted muscle on display. The shorts clung to the model’s hips and backside, emphasizing her chiseled figure and leaving the length of her legs exposed.

For footwear, Lauren chose a pair of white sneakers and white ankle socks. She wore her platinum blond tresses in two French braids that trailed down her back and appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and lip gloss. Lauren accessorized with a black exercise watch.

The fitness model took to a different location for the workout, performing the exercises on the roof of a parking garage. Lauren typically works out in her house or backyard. The high-intensity workout consisted of seven different exercises, all designed to get the heart pumping and work the entire body. The exercises were featured in individual video clips in the post and only required an exercise mat for equipment.

The first video clip began with Lauren modeling her outfit and showing off her enviable figure for the camera. She popped her hips to the side and twirled, giving viewers an eyeful of all angles of her body. She then moved into the first exercise of the circuit, the plank walk out to shoulder taps. She followed up with extra range clams with kickback, for a total of 30 seconds on each side.

The third video featured lateral lunges, which Lauren followed with reverse lunges to high knees. She then performed a series of table top toe touches while alternating sides. The final two exercises in the routine were squat to lunge jumps and squat pulses to jumps.

In the caption of the post, Lauren instructed trainees to complete 30 seconds of each exercise with a 20-second rest in between each one. At the end of the round, they should take a 90-second rest. She encouraged her followers to go through four full rounds of the HIIT circuit and guaranteed they would be left a sweaty mess after finishing.

The workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first day, including numerous compliments and messages of motivation from Lauren’s fans.