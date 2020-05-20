Laura Amy Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In Tiny Hot Pink Bikini

Laura Amy delighted her fans on Wednesday, May 20, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling hot snapshot of herself rocking a teeny tiny hot pink bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the new update, the Australian model wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flawless body. The top boasted itty bitty triangle cups that were worn upside down. The tiny cups barely contained her voluptuous breasts in place, flashing a generous amount of underboob in the process. The thin straps that kept the swimwear in place were tied over her neck and around her back.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported was just as revealing. The low-cut waistline exposed a lot of skin, particularly around her toned midsection. Fans expressed their admiration in the comments over her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Thin straps were tied on the sides of her slender waist. The garment also featured a high cut that helped make her legs seem longer. The bright-colored bathing suit made her bronzed skin pop.

In the brand-new update, Laura was seen inside her Sydney apartment. She stood in front of a mirror and struck a casual pose that put her enviable curves on display. She placed her left leg over the other and raised her right hand to her head. She proudly showcased her swimsuit and gazed over her phone’s screen as she took the snap.

The model tied her dark hair in a low ponytail. She wore a full face of makeup for the occasion. The application appeared to have included a full-coverage foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, and thick black mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer and nude lipstick with clear lip gloss on top. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a bangle, and hoop earrings. She also had tinted sunglasses on.

In the caption, she revealed with her fans that her sexy beachwear was from Fashion Nova. She also tagged the online retail giant in both the post and the photo.

Among her 847,000 followers on the popular social media website, many were quick to comment on Laura’s jaw-dropping post. In less than a day of being published on Instagram, the new share has received more than 10,600 likes and 260-plus comments.

“The hottest for real,” one of her followers commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Laura, you look so beautiful and sexy. You have a perfect body!” gushed another admirer.

“This silhouette is another wonder of the world,” wrote a third social media user.