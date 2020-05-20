Jen Selter Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Pink Sports Bra & Leggings

In her latest Instagram post, a short video clip, fitness model Jen Selter showed off her sculpted physique for her 12.8 million Instagram followers. Jen didn’t include a geotag on her post, but the video clip was taken in her New York City apartment. While her large black-framed windows weren’t visible in the shot, she posed in front of the white floating shelves packed with running shoes in every color imaginable.

Jen flaunted her fit physique in a matching workout ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post. On top, Jen rocked a strawberry pink sports bra with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top also showed off her chiselled abs and sculpted shoulders, and Jen posed with one hand holding her phone up in front of her face.

Jen paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings. The waistband of her pants seemed to come right to her belly button, although Jen posed with one thumb hooked in the waistband and tugging the pants down slightly to expose more of her sculpted stomach. The colorful fabric of the leggings clung to every inch of Jen’s curves and showcased her toned legs to perfection. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of tan sneakers with black laces.

Jen’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in a straight, sleek style. Jen kept her gaze focused on her cell phone as she filmed the short video clip showing off her body. She paired the clip with a caption that gave her followers a dose of motivation, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 417,000 views within just 15 hours, and it also received 476 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You’re so motivating and incredible,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Cool sneaker wall!” another fan said, captivated by her extensive and colorful footwear collection.

“You are rockin’ this color/set,” one follower added, loving the whole look on Jen’s fit physique.

“Perfect as always,” yet another fan commented.

Jen has been keeping her eager fans entertained during quarantine by sharing all kinds of sizzling content, from snaps taken at home to sexy throwbacks filmed or captured on camera at an earlier time. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a short video clip in which she rocked a pair of neon green bikini bottoms and a sexy green bikini top as she posed on a beach. Her BlendJet blender was positioned on the sand in front of her with a green smoothie within it, but all eyes were on Jen’s tempting curves.