Lili Reinhart Slays In A Sexy Neon Top With A Low-Cut Neckline For Seductive Instagram Update

Actress and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart thrilled her 23.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double Instagram update in which she showcased her curves and naturally stunning features. Lili didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she did tag the beauty brand Covergirl in the picture itself.

In the shot, Lili posed in front of a section of lush greenery, with gorgeous green leaves visible behind her. Her blond locks appeared damp, and were slicked back from her face, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage. Lili’s skin looked flawless in the shot, and she seemed to have just a hint of blush to give herself a natural glow. Her eye makeup was incredibly natural, and she didn’t appear to be wearing anything beyond perhaps a coat of mascara. The only pop of color in her beauty look came from the soft pink gloss that graced her parted lips.

Lili paired the natural beauty look with a bold neon green top. The photo was cropped just underneath Lili’s breasts, so her full ensemble wasn’t visible, but she appeared to be rocking a crop top based on the slivers of skin visible towards the bottom of the frame. The top was crafted from a ribbed material that clung to Lili’s curves, and the neon green hue looked gorgeous against her pale skin. The look flaunted a hint of cleavage and Lili gazed directly at the camera in the steamy shot.

In the second sultry snap, Lili altered her pose just slightly, and appeared to be holding the camera with her other arm to take a second selfie. Her arm was extended outside the frame and she gazed at the camera through lidded eyes, looking breathtakingly beautiful.

Lili’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snaps, and within just nine hours the post racked up over 4.4 million likes, including a like from her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes. The post also received 30,520 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“The most lovely,” one fan said, captivated by Lili’s beauty.

“This really is her colour,” another follower said, loving the bold hue against Lili’s creamy skin.

“So pretty,” a third fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“How stunning is she,” another follower commented, tagging a friend so they could both admire Lili’s natural beauty.

Lili is one of the faces of beauty brand Covergirl, and just last month, she shared a breathtaking quarantine photoshoot with her eager followers. As The Inquisitr reported, Lili shared a series of snaps in which she rocked very natural makeup and messy hair while posing in the natural light by a window.

“I can still be a @COVERGIRL from inside my house,” she commented in the caption of the post.