Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Black Sports Bra & Thong

Fitness model Hanna Oberg shared an inspiring post with her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 19, in which she showed off her killer physique and wrote about her new workout challenge.

Hanna filmed a selfie video for the post, stripping down to a black sports bra and thong to give viewers an eyeful of her curves and sculpted muscles. The top included thick shoulder straps and pushed up her cleavage while not quite covering a tattoo on the right side of her rib cage. It also left her chiseled arms on display, showing off a full sleeve tattoo on her left arm. On her lower half, she wore a black thong that dipped low on her pelvis and rose high on her hips. The outfit left most of Hanna’s toned tummy exposed while flattering her curvy backside and thighs.

The fitness trainer wore her long, wavy brunette tresses loose and flowing down her back and shoulders from a part down the middle of her scalp. She accessorized with a handful of bracelets and a necklace and appeared to be wearing black mascara, eye shadow, and lip gloss.

In the short video clip, Hanna flaunted her gym-honed figure, popping her hips and twisting her torso to show off all angles. She adjusted the waistband of her thong, pulling it down on one side to expose more of her abdomen, and then turned the camera around to film her backside. As she moved her hair to the side, viewers could see her strong shoulder muscles and tiny waist.

In the caption of the post, Hanna expressed how much she loves to push herself over the limits and sees every struggle as something that will ultimately make her a stronger person. She wrote about taking one day at a time and wanting to share her journey with her fans. Hanna also revealed she had started a new 60 challenge and wanted to film her starter shape. At the end of the caption, Hanna directed her followers to her YouTube video for more information.

The post attracted plenty of attention from the model’s large Instagram following, earning more than 25,000 likes and over 300 comments within the first day. Many social media users expressed their support for Hanna and told her she served as inspiration and motivation for their own fitness goals.

“I’m so incredibly excited for you Hanna, can’t wait to watch the journey!! You strong strong woman,” one follower commented.

“YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE but Im excited to see what you can do over the next 60 days! Xx,” another fan wrote.