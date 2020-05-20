Jena Frumes Flashes A Hint Of Underboob In A Green Sweatsuit Outside

In her latest Instagram post, bombshell Jena Frumes thrilled her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken outdoors that showcased her tantalizing curves. Jena didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the shot was taken, but she posed with her foot on a concrete ledge surrounding a collection of plants, including what appeared to be a palm tree trunk behind her.

Jena’s curled blond locks were pulled up atop her head in a messy bun with some major volume. She flaunted her incredible physique in a green sweatsuit that skimmed over her curves without being too tight. On top, she rocked an emerald green hoodie with long sleeves that she rolled up, exposing her forearms, and a loose fit. Jena made the look a lot sexier by pulling the hem of her hoodie up, exposing a hint of underboob as well as her chiselled stomach.

She paired the hoodie with matching sweatpants in the same vibrant green hue, which looked stunning against her skin. The sweatpants hung low on her hips and had a drawstring waist. They were slightly cropped, ending an inch or so above her ankles. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, a watch and bracelet on one wrist, and a pair of sunglasses. She had pulled the sunglasses up slightly so they were resting on her forehead and her piercing eyes were visible.

Though her ensemble was casual, Jena’s beauty look was glamorous. She appeared to have a frosty pink hue on her lips, which were quirked in a slight smile, and her skin looked flawless. Jena seemed to have accentuated her captivating gaze with copper eyeshadow tones that brought out her eye color to perfection.

Jena paired the post with a caption that asked her followers about their fitness habits during quarantine. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post racked up over 165,800 likes within just seven hours. The post also received 788 comments from Jena’s fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re so stunning,” one fan said simply.

“Stayed up on those workouts, look at the motivation,” another fan commented in response to Jena’s caption, including two heart eyes emoji in her comment.

“Baddest on the gram,” another follower added.

“Wait! I need to know where you got this outfit from?!” one fan said, loving Jena’s casual vibe.

Her latest post wasn’t the first time that Jena tantalized her fans with a flash of underboob. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jena thrilled her followers with a snap taken in Los Angeles, California. She rocked a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans and a cropped white t-shirt that showed off her ample assets and toned stomach.