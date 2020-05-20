Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Perky Posterior In Latest Instagram Post

Tahlia Skaines wowed her 523,000 Instagram followers with a smoking-hot update in which she flaunted her enviable assets. The new snap showed the 22-year-old model rocking a black thong bikini that showcased a generous amount of skin as she spent a sunny day at the beach.

In the post, Tahlia wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her curves. From what was visible, the top seemingly boasted teeny tiny cups that hardly contained her breasts. It featured thin straps that went over her neck and around her back.

She sported a barely-there thong that showcased her perky posterior. It boasted a thin waistband that hugged her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The swimwear’s high leg cuts made her legs seem longer. The dark-colored bathing suit complemented her bronzed complexion.

In the new addition to her feed, Tahlia could be seen posing at an unknown beach. It was a sunny day, but she stayed under an umbrella for the photo shoot. While the photo did not show her feet, it seemed like she stood on a black platform with her right foot forward.

She angled her backside to the camera, making her pert derriere the main focus of the shot. She looked over the ocean while grabbing her hair, seemingly securing her ponytail. The image captured a glimpse of her sideboob as well. The turquoise blue waters and the blue sky filled with clouds comprised her background.

Tahlia tied her highlighted blond tresses into a ponytail. The only visible accessory was a pair of gold hoop earrings. As her face was not shown in the shot, it’s unknown whether she wore makeup or not.

The Australian model wrote about being grateful in the caption and added a black heart emoji. The latest share gained more than 7,000 likes and upwards of 90 comments in less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Many of her fans and followers dropped gushing messages for the post, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked. Some others raved about her killer assets.

“Angel legs,” commented a fellow model.

“You look like a sculpture, and I mean it as a compliment. Your body is so fit and sexy,” another admirer gushed, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re a goddess! I wish we could see another photo where we could see your face, but this pic looks amazing,” added another fan.

“Girl, your curves are insane! What a flawless body. How do you keep fit?” wrote a third Instagram follower.