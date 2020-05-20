Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed By Royal Family On Second Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly snubbed by the members of the royal family on their second wedding anniversary. There were no public congratulatory comments or photos in honor of the couple’s milestone seen on the social media accounts of the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, or that of Clarence House, who all appeared to focus on other royal matters instead of sending well-wishes to the couple. The royal family’s official account did mark the occasion of the couple’s first anniversary in 2019 with a celebratory post.

It should also be noted that the royal family did not make a formal statement to mark the 9th wedding anniversary to the heir to the throne Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

It has also been speculated that due to the current world health crisis, the royals may have felt it was inappropriate to promote a celebratory post reported The Daily Express.

Harry and Meghan famously announced that they would be stepping down from their official duties as senior members of the clan in January of this year. Their commitments came to an end in March, and the couple quickly moved to California, Meghan’s home state, to begin a new life together with their son, Archie.

Instead of a public celebration, the pair reportedly shared a low-key day with their son in the California home they are currently renting from movie producer Tyler Perry.

“The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source close to the couple told BAZAAR. “They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary. Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home. But it will still be a lovely day.”

Meghan was last seen in a video in which she read a children’s book to the couple’s son for his birthday. The sweet clip was taped by Prince Harry and used to promote the Save the Children Foundation’s initiative, #SaveWithStories.

The twosome tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a royal wedding that merged the cultural backgrounds of both Harry and Meghan. The ceremony featured the traditional trappings that followers of the royal family expect from the Church of England — a blend of pomp, circumstance, pride for the country, and all the over-the-top fabulousness that occurs when a British royal gets married.

During Harry and Meghan’s ceremony, her African American heritage was also honored with the addition of Bishop Michael Bruce Curry as one of the speakers. The bishop was the first African American head of the Episcopal Church. Also performing at the ceremony were cello soloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the first black musician to win the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year Award, and the Kingdom Choir, a Christian gospel group from southeast London.