Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed By Royal Family On Second Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly snubbed by the members of the royal family on their second wedding anniversary. There were no public congratulatory comments or photos in honor of the couple’s milestone seen on the social media accounts of the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, or that of Clarence House, who all appeared to focus on other royal matters instead of sending well-wishes to the couple. The royal family’s official account did mark the occasion of the couple’s first anniversary in 2019 with a celebratory post.
It should also be noted that the royal family did not make a formal statement to mark the 9th wedding anniversary to the heir to the throne Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
It has also been speculated that due to the current world health crisis, the royals may have felt it was inappropriate to promote a celebratory post reported The Daily Express.
Harry and Meghan famously announced that they would be stepping down from their official duties as senior members of the clan in January of this year. Their commitments came to an end in March, and the couple quickly moved to California, Meghan’s home state, to begin a new life together with their son, Archie.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Instead of a public celebration, the pair reportedly shared a low-key day with their son in the California home they are currently renting from movie producer Tyler Perry.
“The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source close to the couple told BAZAAR. “They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary. Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home. But it will still be a lovely day.”
“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Meghan was last seen in a video in which she read a children’s book to the couple’s son for his birthday. The sweet clip was taped by Prince Harry and used to promote the Save the Children Foundation’s initiative, #SaveWithStories.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
The twosome tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a royal wedding that merged the cultural backgrounds of both Harry and Meghan. The ceremony featured the traditional trappings that followers of the royal family expect from the Church of England — a blend of pomp, circumstance, pride for the country, and all the over-the-top fabulousness that occurs when a British royal gets married.
During Harry and Meghan’s ceremony, her African American heritage was also honored with the addition of Bishop Michael Bruce Curry as one of the speakers. The bishop was the first African American head of the Episcopal Church. Also performing at the ceremony were cello soloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the first black musician to win the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year Award, and the Kingdom Choir, a Christian gospel group from southeast London.