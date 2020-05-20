Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed By Royal Family On Second Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly snubbed by the members of the royal family on their second wedding anniversary. There were no public congratulatory comments or photos in honor of the couple’s milestone seen on the social media accounts of the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and that of Clarence House, who all appeared to focus on other royal matters instead of sharing well-wishes towards the couple.

Harry and Meghan famously announced that they would be stepping down from their official duties as senior members of the clan in January of this year. Their commitments came to an end in March, and the couple quickly moved to California, Meghan’s home state, to begin a new life together with their son Archie.

Instead of a public celebration, the couple shared a low-key day with their son in the California home they are currently renting from movie producer Tyler Perry.

“The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source close to the couple told BAZAAR. “They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary. Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home. But it will still be a lovely day.”

Meghan was last seen in a video where she read a children’s book to the couple’s son for his birthday. The sweet clip was taped by Prince Harry and used to promote the Save the Children Foundation’s initiative, #SaveWithStories. The couple was also seen together via a video conference call with a Crisis Help Line team meeting to thank the staff and offer words of encouragement. The Sussex’s also remotely connected with several other organizations they continue to support including Hubb Community Kitchen, WellChild, Smart Works, and the competitors of the Invictus Games.

The twosome tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in an over-the-top royal wedding that brought merged the cultural backgrounds of both Harry and Meghan. The wedding ceremony featured the traditional trappings of what followers of the royal family know to be expected from a ceremony from the Church of England: a blend of pomp, circumstance, pride for the country, and all the over-the-top fabulousness that occurs when a British royal ties the knot.

During Harry and Meghan’s ceremony, her African-American heritage was also honored with the addition of Bishop Michael Bruce Curry as one of the speakers. The bishop was the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church. Also seen at the ceremony were cello soloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the first black musician to win the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year Award, and the Kingdom Choir, a Christian gospel group from southeast London.