Sarah Hyland Shows Off Dramatic New Look After At-Home Hair Makeover

The 'Modern Family' star went makeup-free to reveal her new look.

Sarah Hyland debuted a dramatic hair makeover on social media this week after she dyed and styled her own hair amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on May 19 to share a series of gorgeous makeup-free photos as she proudly revealed her handiwork with a new redish purple tint on her locks.

The first photo in the upload showed Sarah — who shot to fame as Haley Dunphy on the recently concluded ABC sitcom — as she looked off into the distance with her newly dyed hair big and bouncy as it fell around her face.

In the second snap, the stunning natural beauty stared directly into the camera. She gave her 7.4 million followers a close-up look at her face without a stitch of makeup as her new hair color glistened in the sunlight.

The third photo was another close-up look at Sarah as she showed off her confidence and flashed her blemish-free skin for the camera. She looked down towards the ground in the fourth with her locks still glamorous after a blowout.

The actress — who previously thrilled her Instagram followers with a risque “Thirsty Thursday” post — rocked a light green square neck ensemble, which fans got just a peek of, and accessorized with several gold necklaces.

The photos appeared to be taken in Sarah’s back garden, as some greenery and a swimming pool could be seen in the background.

In the caption, she borrowed a few lyrics from the song “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid as she likened her hair to the firey red locks of Ariel.

She also confirmed to her 7.4 million followers that she did the bold hair makeover herself, adding that she was “very proud” of her hard work.

And it seemed as though many of her followers agreed. Plenty of fans left messages in the comments section as they told Sarah how much they loved her new locks.

“Freaking love this! Looks so good @sarahhyland!!” one person commented with an eye heart emoji.

“Your eyes and that hair.. omg,” another commented with the same emoji.

“That hair/eye contrast is just breath taking. Always pulling it up and off girl!” a third person commented with several fire symbols.

Sarah’s hair is now a far cry from the long, dark brown locks she rocked for more than a decade when she starred as Haley on Modern Family. The actress recently admitted in a very candid interview that Haley didn’t get the ending in the sitcom she had hoped for when it wrapped its 11th season last month.