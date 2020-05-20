Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Jax Taylor After He Calls ‘Vanderpump Rules’ His Show On Explosive Season 8 Finale

The SUR owner schooled her employee on who the boss is.

Lisa Vanderpump shut down Jax Taylor during a heated exchange on Vanderpump Rules. On the explosive season 8 finale of the Bravo reality show, the SUR bartender was schooled on exactly whose show the long-running hit is.

In the episode titled “Unfriended,” Jax wasn’t having a good day as the cast got together for a photoshoot for The Hollywood Reporter. The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules veteran was belligerent when asked to wear a black shirt like the rest of the SURvers, and he insisted that he shouldn’t be put in the same category as the other bartenders.

Later, boss Lisa Vandeprump pulled Jax aside to tell him he’s had a “bad couple weeks” and urged him to work out his ongoing feud with his former best friend Tom Sandoval.

“This is not just about a f*cking television show Lisa, these are my true friends,” Jax screamed, per E! News. “This is why my show is successful.”

Lisa was quick to remind her employee whose name is on the show’s title sequence.

“It’s actually not your show, it’s my show, ok? And I put you’re a** on it, so don’t be f*cking disrespectful to me,” Lisa fired back. “Let’s not talk about that, don’t start disrespecting me.”

Lisa then warned Jax not to make himself feel “more special” than he actually is and she reminded him that everyone goes through ups and downs, loss, and love in life. The Vanderpump Rules queen bee then told Jax to “pull it together, go see somebody, talk to them and realize how lucky you are.”

“THIS IS MY SHOW” ?????? Jax Taylor is officially Vicki Gunvalson! Fire him!#PumpRules pic.twitter.com/LwCePwvCGY — The Real Housewives Polls ???? (@rhobhpolls) May 20, 2020

On Twitter, Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay thanked producers of the Bravo reality show for “breaking the 4th wall in the last minute.”

“#Jaxshow,” she added.

But other fans thought Jax and his ego crossed the line this time. Some compared him to fellow Bravolebrity Vicki Gunvalson, who has been known to declare that The Real Housewives of Orange County is her show.

In comments on social media, many Vanderpump Rules fans called for Jax to be fired for being so disrespectful to Lisa. Others think the reality star needs to seek help following his season-long spiral and meltdown.

Jax did not live tweet during the Vanderpump Rules finale and does not appear to have commented on the scene as of yet.

Vanderpump Rules has always featured an ensemble cast — and for Season 8 the cast list was supersized with several newcomers — but Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant has always been the core of the series.