Bon Jovi Fans In A Frenzy After ‘Limitless’ Performance On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Bon Jovi fans were in a frenzy after the band united for The Voice finale to perform their latest single “Limitless.” The New Jersey natives took to the stage remotely to inspire contestants, entertain coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas, and whet the appetites of their fans, who suffered a crushing blow when the band’s summer tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Limitless” is from the band’s upcoming album, 2020. Originally scheduled to be released in the spring, fans will now have to wait until the fall to hear new tunes from the band’s 15th studio release.

Each coach had finalists in the competition, with Blake Shelton scoring two spots. Vying for the title of The Voice of Season 18 were Micah Iverson (Team Kelly), Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick), CammWess (Team Legend), Todd Tilghman (Team Blake), and Toneisha Harris (Team Blake). In the end, it was Todd, a 42-year-old pastor and father of eight from Meridian, Mississippi who took the competition, scoring Blake his seventh win. The last time Blake won was in Season 11 in 2016 with singer Sundance Head.

Jon performed from the studio of his Middletown, New Jersey mansion for the finale. Each of the band members performed remotely from their respective homes. Wearing a black leather jacket, a dark t-shirt, and jeans, the singer looked ageless save for his salt and pepper hairstyle, grown out long due to the inability to get a haircut during the pandemic. He held a makeshift sign during the performance which stated as such, a tongue in cheek nod to his longer tresses.

Joining Jon for the performance were fellow Bon Jovi members Tico Torres, David Bryan, Everett Bradley, Hugh McDonald, Phil X, and Matt O’Ree. Both David and Everett were affected by COVID-19 and have recovered successfully.

Fans of the band were thrilled to see them reunite for the performance. They took to Twitter to share their excitement.

“It was incredible. Your voice, your appearance, everything was perfect. By the way, all kinds of hair suit you. You always look perfect Jon!!” said one fan of the band.

“It was awesome, and no I was not sitting..lol…I had the lights turned out, the TV cranked, and I was dancing and singing along…Love and miss the band and friends from all over the world…Praying for everyone’s safety and can’t wait to rock again live!” stated a second Twitter user.

Although their tour, which had rocker Bryan Adams as a supporting act was canceled, both the band and Jon as a solo act have been quite busy as of late. Just one night prior to The Voice finale, Jon performed the 1994 Bon Jovi song “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night” for the “A Night of Covenant House Stars” fundraiser for homeless youth on May 18 reported The Asbury Park Press.

Bon Jovi also performed a remote version of “It’s My Life” in support of the Rise Up New York! coronavirus relief television special. Jon performed solo for the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, for pandemic relief for the Garden State alongside other Jersey notables such as Bruce Springsteen, Charlie Puth, and SZA.