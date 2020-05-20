Rita Ora Shows Serious Skin In Risque Bikini Photos

Rita put her fit body on full display in the sunshine.

Rita Ora didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination this week when she took to Instagram to treat fans to some pretty risque bikini shots. The British singer and actress slipped into a seriously tiny bikini for a new upload which was made up of three photos that showed her as she flashed plenty of skin in the sunshine.

The first photo in the NSFW May 19 upload showed the “Your Song” singer as she stood pretty close to the camera to give her 16.2 million followers a good look at her skimpy bikini.

Rita stunned in a khaki green string two-piece, which was made up of a top with only tiny pieces of material that barely covered her chest. It featured a thin string that tied around her torso and plunged low to reveal her decolletage.

The bottoms matched in the same dark green color and had only a small piece of material that was held together by thin strings tied into bows over her hips. The strings were pulled up high to sit in line with her bellybutton.

Rita crossed her arms in front of her as she looked down at the camera.

The stunning bright blue sky could be seen above her, while her hair was scraped back away from her face to let her obvious natural beauty do all the talking.

In the second photo contained in the new upload, Rita uncrossed her arms to give fans an even better look at her bikini body.

Rita — who recently stunned fans in a plunging sports bra and a skintight pair of leggings — posed with the camera at a low angle as she stood over it in her skimpy bikini.

Her very toned torso was on full show while she held on to the strings of her bottoms with both hands.

She accessorized with bracelets on her left wrist and a chunky gold necklace.

In the third and final snap, she crossed her arms again and bent down towards the camera while she showed off her multiple tattoos.

The sizzling bikini snaps have received over 681,000 likes in the first 18 hours since she shared it as well as more than 4,400 comments.

“Why you are so beautiful,” one person asked with a loudly crying emoji.

“Gorgeoussss,” another commented with two heart eye faces and a fire symbol.

“Your body,” a third comment read with three fire emoji.

But this isn’t the only time in recent weeks the star has given fans a look at herself in her swimwear.

Back in March, Rita got soaking wet in a red-hot bikini as she shared a throwback to what she called “happier days” amid the ongoing pandemic.