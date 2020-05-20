Madison Woolley Sizzles In A White Bikini: ‘Afternoon Work Break At The Beach’

Madison Woolley made her 527,000 followers happy after she posted a sexy update to Instagram on Wednesday, May 20. The Australian model rocked a light-colored two-piece that showcased her enviable curves.

In the brand-new photo, Madison was photographed at Bondi Beach. Longtime followers of the influencer know that she spent most of her time at the iconic place. For the shot, she allowed herself to be snapped from her thighs up. She tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the camera. She tugged at her cover-up as the photographer took the snap. The beautiful blue waters, the fine, white sand, and the coastline comprised her stunning background. A filter was presumably added to the picture, which made the colors vibrant.

Madison rocked a white bikini from an unnamed brand. The top featured padded cups and a plunging neckline that displayed a good view at her décolletage. It had a tight fit, and the underwire pushed her breasts up, showing more cleavage. The tiny straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She sported a sheer white cover-up, which covered most of the view of her bikini bottoms. Fortunately, the see-through piece showed a glimpse of the garment. From what was visible, the swimwear seemed to have a low-cut waistline and high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

Madison accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, a bangle, and a ring. She wore her blond hair down and sported a brown hat over it. She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a matte foundation, well-defined eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, several coats of black mascara, bronzer, and glowing highlighter. She completed her glamorous look by applying a nude lipstick on her lips.

In the caption, she wrote about how she spent her “work break.” As of this writing, the share received more than 5,400 likes and over 60 comments. Madison’s avid admirers dropped compliments in the comments section, while others chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“Absolutely stunning! I love your style and your hair. Maybe you can do a tutorial? I would like to know!” one of her fans commented, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You are such a very beautiful woman. The view is stunning, but you are perfect,” gushed another admirer.

“Nice beach style. I might copy this look. Thanks for sharing this photo,” wrote a third social media user.

“It would be a dream to live like this! You are so blessed,” added a fourth follower.