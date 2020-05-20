Rosa Acosta Sizzles In A Colorful String Bikini At The Beach

Dominican beauty Rosa Acosta wowed fans with a hot bikini look on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a colorful string two-piece that perfectly showcased her fit body and killer curves. Snapped at the beach, the fitness model exuded sex appeal and a fierce attitude as she faced the camera with a smoldering gaze, flaunting her enviable figure in a standing pose that highlighted her hourglass frame.

Rosa rocked a halterneck bikini that played up her assets without being racy or overly revealing. Her low-cut top had no trouble showing off her cleavage, yet still provided enough coverage to keep the skin-baring to a tasteful amount. The ruched triangle cups were a two-color design — half vibrant purple and half bright white — and sported a vivid green trim that beautifully tied the look together. The thin strap going around the chest line was the same green color, as were the spaghetti shoulder straps. Her bottoms were in similar fashion, featuring a small triangular front that matched the palette of the cups. Their green trim extended into a pair of dramatically long side straps, which tied low on her hips, draping down her thighs.

The green-and-purple color scheme of her swimsuit inspired Rosa to strike a comparison with Marvel’s Hulk, branding herself as the “babe” version of the popular character in her caption.

“I love me some She Hulk,” replied one fan, adding a fire, heart-eyes, and glowing-star emoji.

“Yasssss!! I agree… Definitely body goals!!” gushed a second follower, leaving a pair of fire emoji for the sizzling brunette.

Rosa completed her beach-babe look with a wild hairstyle, showing off her lavish dark mane coiffed in frizzy curls that tumbled down her back. She wore a simple, natural-looking makeup, highlighting her already beautiful features with what looked like dark eyeliner and a satin pink lipstick. She accessorized with understated gold stud earrings and wore a red hair band around her wrist. Her nails appeared to be painted a pale pink color that harmonized with her chic glam.

The ballet dancer looked radiant in the gorgeous shot, showing off her flawless tan as she basked in the sun. Her supple skin was oiled down to perfection and glistened in the sunlight, further accentuating her toned physique. The eye-popping swimwear complemented her all-over glow, which followers didn’t fail to notice.

“Glowing,” actress and comedian Natalie Friedman commented on the post, prefacing her message with two heart-eyes emoji.

“U are so dam [sic] perfect looking way too good,” wrote another Instagram user.

The picture was taken by professional photographer Michael Montoya, whom Rosa made sure to tag in her post. The artist used a blur background technique, keeping the focus on her body rather than on the scenic seascape at her back. However, the stunning view was not difficult to discern, and included frothy waves crashing against a massive rocky outcrop.

The upload ended up being among her more popular posts, garnering more than 14,500 likes and 264 comments overnight.