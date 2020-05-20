Gwen Stefani Stuns In Thigh-High Drawstring Boots For ‘The Voice’ Performance With Blake Shelton

Gwen also wore a colorful jacket and fishnets for her and Blake's romantic duet.

Gwen Stefani skipped her cowgirl boots in favor of more unusual footwear for a special performance of her duet with Blake Shelton. During the Tuesday night finale of The Voice, the lovebirds were shown singing “Nobody But You” together in previously-recorded footage.

Gwen later took to Instagram to share three photos of the unique ensemble that she wore for their performance. This gave her fans an opportunity to drink in all of the details of the fashion icon’s flamboyant look. Gwen often flaunts her long legs in thigh-high boots with stiletto heels, and she stuck with this style for her appearance on The Voice. The shafts of her dark blue boots were baggy, and they resembled water-resistant gaiters. They featured drawstring tops with plastic cord locks and elastic bands on the calves. The boots’ uppers had a sleek design with pointed toes.

Gwen also rocked one of her wardrobe staples ⁠— a pair of black fishnet stockings. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker’s top was a flashy black coat with a loose fit and number of eye-catching details. The upper half of the jacket was decorated with an intricate white pattern, while the lower half featured vivid depictions of a soaring blue bird and a palm tree.

The garment had rainbow cuffs on the sleeves and multicolored trim on the arms and bottom hem. White lettering also decorated the bottom of the garment, and it appeared to include the word “tropical.” Gwen shared a glimpse of the back of her outfit on her Instagram stories, which revealed that her top was embellished with long black fringe.

Gwen sported a number of accessories, including multiple rings, gold bangles, stacked necklaces, and a turquoise bead choker. She also wore a thin string headband pulled down low on her forehead. The singer was wearing her shoulder-length platinum blond hair down, and her sleek tresses had a blunt cut.

It looked like Gwen was wearing pale pink lip gloss and eye shadow that was a similar hue. She also appeared to sport winged eyeliner and dark mascara.

Blake went for a more understated look that included a black button-up shirt, blue jeans, and camouflage sneakers. He and Gwen were seated on stools inside Blake’s Ole Red Bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Gwen’s Instagram followers responded to her post with a mixture of comments about her outfit and her performance with Blake.

“That is the raddest outfit ever worn. Style level 12. Not for beginners,” gushed one fan.

“In that first picture I thought you had your pants pulled down around your thighs then I realized it was boots,” remarked another commenter.

“You guys are so cute and sounded amazing,” a third admirer wrote.

In a video segment that was shared on The Voice Twitter page, Blake dedicated his performance with Gwen to the frontline workers at the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank. He also asked his fans to donate to their local food banks.