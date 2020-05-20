Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Knitted Top

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders flaunted her athletic body for fans in her latest Instagram upload. She looked stunning in a small knitted top and long skirt that showcased her assets as she joked about going out for junk food.

The fitness model continued to engage fans with a new scintillating post. Although several recent posts featured Sonders in Las Vegas, Nevada this image was captured in a different locale. She looked regal as she showed off a new summer look on a sunny day. Sonders was photographed with the camera pointed up as she marched past a beautiful hacienda-style home. Her body was towards the lens, but the model had her face directed off camera.

Sonders wore her long brown hair down and straight as it flowed along her shoulders. The 33-year-old held her arms by her side with a pair of sunglasses in her right hand, and had on a thin necklace and large hoop earrings. She sported a crochet knitted top that hugged her upper torso and exposed her chiseled midriff.

The television personality wore a long peach-colored skirt that appeared to be linen. It was wrapped around her waist on the right side and went up to just above her navel on the left side. Sonders’ skirt was open on the right and the light material blew in the wind which exposed her sculpted legs. Her tanned skin glistened against the sunlight. She included a caption that joked this was a snap of her going to eat at Denny’s.

This steamy post caught the attention of the former golfer’s 471,000 Instagram followers as it earned more than 4,800 likes in just over six hours after it was posted. Sonders received over 140 comments and her replies were swamped with fire and sparkle emoji. Multiple models chimed in with compliments on the snap and ensemble, including Abigail Rathford, and Toochi Kash who left three fire emoji.

“Obsessed with this look on you,” model Brandi Andrews wrote.

“Hey Holly, you have many many looks…awesome,” a fan commented.

Various people replied to Sonders’ caption about going to the diner chain.

“Grand Slam breakfast awaits,” one follower responded.

“You don’t eat Denny’s,” another wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the television host posted jaw-dropping pictures from a photo shoot on the Las Vegas Strip recently. Sonders wore a barely-there yellow string bikini as she was photographed walking the deserted streets at night. Along with matching yellow high heels she also rocked a face mask. That upload garnered over 16,000 likes from her loyal fans.